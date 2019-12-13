SKÅL and PATA’s Bangkok Christmas Charity Fundraiser 2019 Hits New Heights

The spectacular SKÅL and PATA Bangkok Christmas Charity Fundraiser event took place on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, with a record turnout. The Thai capital’s top travel associations, SKÅL International Bangkok, and the PATA Thailand Chapter put their considerable skills for organizing outstanding memorable events to good use. This time it was to benefit needy causes for their combined Christmas Charity Fundraiser Lunch.

Over 140 travel and tourism executives attended the joint lunch event at the Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok. Hearty festive fare with appropriate libations and the accompaniment of the youthful talents of a new generation of carol singers was followed by the largest number of prizes ever for the lucky draw and silent auction.

For Charities

Aside from the opportunity to welcome in the festive season with industry colleagues and friends, the core objective for the 2 leading travel associations was to raise funds for charities.

The 4 selected charities this year were:

The Bamboo School of the Mechai Viravaidya Foundation

The Good Shepherd Sisters Centre

The PATA Foundation

The Kusa Panyarachun Scholarship Fund (which helps students studying innovation and tourism-related courses in Thailand).

The Giveaways

The raffle and silent auctions were critical to the fundraising that supports these important charities.

The organizing committee was extremely grateful to its generous sponsors – Thai Airways, Serenity Wines, Paulaner Beers, CoffeeWORKS, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). All received thanks of all those present led by Skål Bangkok’s President Andrew J. Wood and PATA’s Luzi Matzig on behalf of Thailand Chapter Chairman Khun Nond Kalinta.