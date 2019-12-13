United Airlines adds new service from Denver to The Bahamas in 2020

Denver residents can now escape to The Bahamas with weekly nonstop flights to Nassau

For the first time ever, travelers from the Denver area can take advantage of non-stop flights to Nassau, The Bahamas, just in time for spring 2020 travel. Beginning March 7, 2020, United Airlines will launch a Saturday-only nonstop service between Denver International Airport (DEN) and Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) in Nassau.

The new service, operated by a B737-800, offers 166 seats each week with the following flight times:

Departing Denver at 9:56 AM and arriving into Nassau at 4:00 PM

Departing Nassau at 11:37 AM and arriving into Denver at 2:43 PM

“We are thrilled that our partners at United Airlines are increasing service, giving Denver and surrounding-area residents a more accessible way of traveling to our beautiful country,” said Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation, Dionisio D’Aguilar.

The service also allows for enhanced connectivity to the island nation’s capital city of Nassau for travelers departing from cities in the U.S. West Coast and Northwest region including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland; Boise, Idaho and Seattle, Washington.

The flight will suspend during the off-peak travel season beginning in August 2020 and commence again on October 21, 2020 on an annual basis.

Those wishing to fly away to the Out Islands from Nassau, including The Exumas, Eleuthera, Andros and more, can then take a local 20-minute hopper flight from Nassau to their final destination.

Travelers can now book flights to experience just why it’s “Better in The Bahamas” on United Airlines’ website. For more information, visit www.united.com.

