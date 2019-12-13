The worst days & routes to fly during Christmastime

Christmas is right around the corner, and AAA predicts air travel will see its biggest increase in volume with 6.97 million people expected to fly. This is expected to lead to more delays, over-bookings, and cancellations than ever.

Travel experts looked into travel data from Christmas 2018 to help inform travelers about what to expect this year, and here’s what they found:

U.S. Airports with the Most Disruptions:

1. Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

2. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL)

3. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

4. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

5. Denver International Airport (DEN)

6. Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)

7. Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

8. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

9. San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

10. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

Most Disrupted Routes:

1. San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

2. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

3. San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

4. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

5. Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

6. Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport (ATL) to Orlando International Airport (MCO)

7. Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

8. Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

9. New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) to Toronto Lester B Pearson International Airport (YVZ)

10. Portland Airport (PDX) to Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

Best Time of the Day to Fly: Between 6 – 11:59 a.m.