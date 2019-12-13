Cabo Verde Airlines launches Sal-Porto Alegre, Brazil flight

Cabo Verde Airlines launched regular flights between Sal, Cabo Verde and Porto Alegre, Brazil.

The inaugural flight between Porto Alegre and Sal took place this Thursday, December 12th, departing from Salgado Filho Airport at 08.55 pm, local time, and arriving at Amílcar Cabral International Airport at 07.55 am, local time.

Before leaving, Mário Chaves, Deputy CEO and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Cabo Verde Airlines, stressed the importance of this new route.

“Porto Alegre is a city full of history and one of the biggest in Brazil. With Fortaleza, Recife, and Salvador, we now fly to four cities of the Top 10 of the largest Brazilian cities. The relations between Cabo Verde and Brazil go back in time and we want to continue strengthening these ties with another strategic route”, he said.

The route starts with two connections a week, on Wednesdays and Fridays between Sal Island and Porto Alegre and on Thursdays and Saturdays between Porto Alegre and Sal. From December 23rd, there will be a third connection, leaving Sal on Mondays and departing from Porto Alegre on Tuesdays.

All flights will connect to Cabo Verde Airlines’ international hub in Sal, and there it will be able to connect to the airline’s destinations in Cabo Verde, Senegal (Dakar), Nigeria (Lagos), Europe (Lisbon, Paris, Milan and Rome), Washington DC and Boston.

In addition to the hub connections on Sal Island, Cabo Verde Airlines’ Stopover program allows passengers to stay up to 7 days in Cabo Verde and thus explore the diverse experiences on the archipelago at no additional cost on airline tickets.

This new route between Porto Alegre and Sal seeks to strengthen the connection between Brazil and Cabo Verde, as part of the company’s strategy for the South American market. In Brazil, besides Porto Alegre, Cabo Verde Airlines also flies to Fortaleza, Recife, and Salvador.