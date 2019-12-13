Dubai Tourism launches QR code plaques for visitors in 54 popular locations

Dubai Tourism has announced the launch of dedicated QR digital barcode plaques in 54 popular spots across the emirate, enabling tourists to discover more about the city’s iconic sites and landmarks by adding multimedia dimensions to self-guided tours.

The quick response digital barcodes can be easily scanned by any smartphone, navigating users to dedicated microsites on the VisitDubai website for background information about each location. The multilingual microsites feature a range of content including images and interactive videos. The project works in line with Dubai’s ‘Smart City’ initiative to deliver an efficient, seamless and impactful city experience for residents and visitors through the provision of innovative digital services. The QR plaques help with the reduction of waste generated by printed tour guide books while enhancing the experience of tourists to the city by leveraging Dubai’s powerful tourism website, connecting users to popular points of interest.

The QR codes can now be found across the city, including Gold Souk, Naif Souk, Textile Souk, Spice Souk, the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU), Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart, Ski Dubai, At The Top-Burj Khalifa, City Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Marina Walk, Etihad Museum, Sunset Beach, Zabeel Park, Safa Park, Creek Park, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Sheikh Saeed House, Kite Beach, Alserkal Avenue, the Jumeirah Mosque, to name a few.

Commenting on the launch of the QR codes, Yousuf Lootah, Executive Director – Tourism Development & Investments said, “As the travel sector gains momentum, disruptive innovation remains at the forefront of enhancing international visitation to Dubai – and is a core element of Dubai Tourism’s ‘digital, mobile and social first’ agenda. As such, the launch of the digital QR codes will not only promote the city as a ‘must visit’ and easily accessible holiday destination, but will also elevate the visitor experience through smart and convenient platforms – particularly for today’s modern travelers who are increasingly seeking personalized itineraries and independent travel solutions.”