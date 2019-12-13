Radisson Blu expands in Vietnam with new beachfront resort

Radisson Blu has announced the opening of a new beachfront resort on the pure shores of Vietnam.

The new Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh is nestled on Long Beach, a stunning 18km-long stretch of sand in Khanh Hoa province, on Vietnam’s south-central coast. Located just 10 minutes’ drive from Cam Ranh International Airport, which offers direct connections to and from major Asian cities including Bangkok, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai, this elegant seafront resort will provide an inspiring retreat for domestic and international travelers alike.

“We are delighted to introduce guests to Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh, our new jewel on Vietnam’s golden coast. With a beachfront setting, outstanding accommodation and world-class facilities, we are confident that this will become a sought-after destination for couples’ escapes, family vacations and memorable events, including weddings. We look forward to welcoming the world to Cam Ranh Bay,” said Peter Tichy, General Manager, Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh.

Radisson Hotel Group is currently embarking on a significant expansion strategy in Vietnam; lead by its upper-upscale Radisson Blu brand, which is suited to the country’s upmarket resort areas. Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh will be the group’s second seafront resort in the country, following Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc. Two further projects are in the pipeline: Radisson Blu Hoi An and Radisson Resort Phu Quoc Long Beach.

“Vietnam’s hospitality industry is booming. Fresh opportunities are emerging across the country, driven by a strong economy, record visitor levels and expanding infrastructure. Khanh Hoa province welcomed 2.8 million international visitors in 2018 and leisure travel spending is forecast to increase 6 percent per annum over the next decade. With its beautiful scenery and pristine coast, this region is perfect for the Radisson Blu brand, which is focused on creating characterful hotels in highly desirable destinations,” stated Andre de Jong, Vice President, Operations, South East Asia and Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

Vietnam welcomed 11.3 million international visitors in the first eight months of 2019, up 8.7 percent year-on-year. This puts the country firmly on track towards achieving another full-year arrivals record. This upward trend is expected to accelerate in the years to come; the International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts that Vietnam will be the world’s fifth fastest-growing aviation market over the next 20 years, adding 112 million annual passengers. Hotel development is also booming, with STR revealing that nationwide room supply is set to surge by almost 30 percent³.