How to tourists travel to Europe and the UK after Brexit? These are the questions many in Europe have today after Brexit will now happen by the end of January 2020.

How do travel and tourism leaders feel? “Ugh” could be interpreted as disgusting. Ugh is the comment made to eTurboNews by the CEO of the European Tour Operator Association, (ETOA), Tom Jenkins

Tom has been CEO of ETOA for twenty years. Tom ensures ETOA’s financial viability and oversees the strategic development of all ETOA projects and practices. This includes keeping ETOA at the forefront of the travel industry matters and reporting back to the membership on developments at a European level.

One word says it all, and Jenkins should know.

Today’s report on CNBC suggested once the dust settles on Britain’s third general election in less than five years, many market participants will seek clarity from the government on what happens immediately after Jan. 31. The world’s fifth-largest economy will maintain relations with the EU until at least the end of 2020 as it negotiates trade and other ties to the bloc. Of course, the U.K. could still have a hard exit from the single market and customs union at the end of 2020 if the U.K. and the EU do not manage to strike a free-trade agreement in time for the end of the transitional period. Even in this respect, the apparent election result mitigates the risk: If the exit poll is right and Johnson is set for a big majority, the hardline eurosceptic wing of the Conservative will matter less than before. This would make it easier for Johnson to go for a longer transitional period if needed. Johnson has consistently said he will be able to secure a trade deal with the EU by the end of 2020 or leave without one if he doesn’t. To be sure, a so-called “no-deal” Brexit is seen by many inside and outside of Parliament as a “cliff-edge” scenario to be avoided at all costs.

According to ETOA, the United Kingdom (UK) is set to leave the European Union (EU) at 23.00 GMT on 31 January 2020.