UNIGLOBE Travel Names its 2020 List of Top Performing Travel Management Teams Worldwide

UNIGLOBE Travel International has announced its 2020 UNIGLOBE Chairman’s Circle and Platinum Circle members. Membership is awarded to UNIGLOBE agencies and travel management companies (TMCs) who achieve the highest standards of service and financial performance.

Twenty-three UNIGLOBE members from nine countries were recognized this year at an annual meeting hosted by UNIGLOBE founder and chairman U. Gary Charlwood and president and COO Martin Charlwood. The meeting took place from December 3 – 6 at the Hotel Grand Vela Riviera Nayarit in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico. Countries represented included Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Germany, India, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and United States.

Guest speakers included travel technology evangelist and serial startup founder Johnny Thorsen; Amadeus executive vice president of business travel and managing director of the Americas, Rajiv Rajian; Amadeus head of managed travel in North America Jay Richmond; Delta Airlines franchise account manager Tim Frederick; IATA regional director, financial and distribution services, Americas, Alicia Lines; and UNIGLOBE Travel Asia Pacific managing director David Hughes. Sponsors included Amadeus, United Airlines and Delta Airlines.

In keeping with event tradition, attendees also contributed to longtime charitable partner Plan International, raising USD $17,000 to support the organization’s Safe Schools for Refugees program in Ethiopia.

Says U. Gary Charlwood, “I have always believed that it is vitally important for companies to recognize, celebrate and engage high-performing teams. They are the reason UNIGLOBE has thrived for nearly 40 years. Adds Martin Charlwood, “This has been a strong year of growth for UNIGLOBE. We are pleased to be able to share in our success with our Chairman’s Circle members and show them our appreciation.”

The first UNIGLOBE office opened in British Columbia, Canada in 1981 and has since grown to include locations in 60 countries.

Working globally to serve clients locally across more than 60 countries, UNIGLOBE Travel International leverages current technologies and preferred supplier pricing to save clients time and money on business and leisure travel services. Since 1981, corporate and leisure travellers have depended on the UNIGLOBE brand to deliver services beyond expectations. UNIGLOBE Travel was founded by U. Gary Charlwood, CEO and has its world headquarters in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Annual system-wide sales volume is $5.0+ billion.

