Flydubai launches Dubai-Yangon flight

Dubai government- owned budget airline flydubai celebrated its inaugural flight to Yangon in Myanmar, expanding its network to include Southeast Asia. The new daily flights are code-shared with Emirates and will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB). On board the inaugural flight was a delegation led by Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Subcontinent and Africa) at flydubai. On arrival in Yangon, the delegation was met by His Excellency U Phyo Min Thein, Chief Minister of Yangon Region, Her Excellency Daw Nilar Kyaw, Minister of Electricity, Industry, Roads and Transport along with U Htun Myint Naing, Chairman of Asia World Group of Companies and Mr. Jose Angeja, COO of Yangon Aerodrome Company Limited.

Speaking at the inaugural event Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Subcontinent and Africa) at flydubai, said, “We are delighted to start our new daily service to Yangon, as we see flydubai’s network expand further East. We are confident that the new service will not only support the trade links between the UAE and Myanmar but also become a popular route for passengers travelling from the UAE and the GCC and for those connecting to Europe and the USA with Emirates.”

During his opening remarks at the event, His Excellency U Phyo Min Thein said, “Yangon International Airport plays an essential role in the tourism development of Myanmar. The airport is a gateway to international travel. We want to extend a warm welcome to flydubai’s inaugural flight today and give thanks to developing our tourism sector, and recognising Dubai as an international transit hub.”