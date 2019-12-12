New Airbus A321neo joins Pegasus Airlines fleet

Pegasus Airlines has received its second A321neo aircraft as part of its 100 Airbus aircraft order in 2012, which was the single largest-ever aircraft order in the history of Turkish civil aviation at the time. The Pegasus delegation, led by Pegasus Airlines CEO Mehmet T. Nane, took delivery of its second A321neo aircraft to join the fleet in Hamburg on 7 December, on World Civil Aviation Day. The TC-RBA certified new A321neo is named “Özden Ece”, continuing the airline’s tradition of naming new aircraft after the newborn daughters of Pegasus Airlines employees.

Mehmet T. Nane, Pegasus Airlines CEO, said: “As Pegasus Airlines, we are delighted to have our second A321neo join our fleet. The addition of our second A321neo with new generation environmentally friendly engines brings our average fleet age to 5.3 years old. This means Pegasus now has Turkey’s youngest, and one of Europe’s youngest fleets, which is a great source of pride for us. We will continue the steady expansion of our young fleet with the addition of new aircraft. It is a great coincidence that we received our second A321neo aircraft on 7 December, World Civil Aviation Day. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all civil aviation professionals who work with great dedication in such a demanding sector as civil aviation.”

The Airbus A321neo, the latest addition to the Airbus family of medium-range, narrow-body aircraft, is the largest aircraft in this family. The next generation LEAP-1A engines on these aircraft are up to 50% quieter than previous models in terms of their impact on airports, in the cabin and urban areas, while also emitting less carbon annually due to their technical attributes. A321neos are at least 15% more fuel efficient than previous models due to improved new technology engines and modifications on the sharklets.