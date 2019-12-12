Rebranded as Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort

Dusit International has rebranded The Beach Club at Lubi Plantation Island, Managed by Dusit as Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort, introducing new beachfront villas and a range of dining and recreational facilities.

Located on a private island off the coast of the Davao Gulf, Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort is one of the three Dusit properties that were launched in partnership with Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation (TLDC) in Davao this year. The other properties include dusitD2 Davao and Dusit Thani Residence Davao.

Now taking on the upper-upscale Dusit Thani brand, the deluxe Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort is designed to blend Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired graciousness hospitality with the warm Filipino hospitality of the Mindanao region to deliver an unmatched level of service and memorable experience to its guests.

Set within a former coconut plantation and surrounded by unspoiled reef, the resort has been patterned after the award-winning Dusit Thani Maldives on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, to offer an exotic getaway amidst nature. The design and architecture of the villas were inspired by the tropical modernist designs of the late architect Geoffrey Bawa and the colonial Sri Lankan coconut plantations of the 1920s.

From nine villas, the rebranded resort now offers a total of 18 luxury villas, half of which include plunge pools facing the quiet and private beach. The 114 sq m. two-bedroom seafront villas can accommodate up to six persons each, and feature private terraces and beautiful open-air garden bathrooms with large soaker bathtubs.

Alongside original beach club offerings including Tarictic Grill all-day dining restaurant, a beachfront infinity pool, a fitness centre, Dusit’s signature Namm Spa, and facilities for snorkeling, Jet Skiing, and kayaking, guests can now enjoy the new game and entertainment center, a tennis court, a western restaurant and bar called The Mill, and a fully equipped dive centre.

The 1950s-inspired Tamsi Hall is available for special meetings and events for up to 160 guests, while a church with a capacity of 200 persons is ideal for weddings.

To reach the island, guests can choose between a 30-minute catamaran boat ride from the Port Jetty at dusitD2 Davao and Dusit Thani Residence Davao, passing through the beautiful scenery of Samal Island; or travel for 1.5 hours by land, passing through coconut plantations, and then take a 5-minute boat ride at Pindasan Port.

“We’re delighted to showcase the recent updates at the resort, especially now that it has officially taken the Dusit Thani brand,” said Mr Christopher Wichlan, General Manager of dusitD2 Davao, Dusit Thani Residence Davao, and Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort. “Our beautiful beachfront villas, stunning location, and comprehensive range of facilities mean we are perfectly positioned to delight both day and overnight visitors and serve as an ideal venue for special events and corporate gatherings while delivering truly memorable experiences for all of our guests.”

