More Chinese will travel overseas during 2020 Spring Festival holiday

Chinese travelers have booked trips to 419 overseas cities in over 100 countries and regions during the seven-day holiday beginning January 24, 2020, according to the country’s largest online travel agency. Both figures are new highs for the group.

Boasting warm weather, Australia and New Zealand are among the most popular destinations for Chinese during the period. Trips to Italy, Britain, Spain, Russia, France and the United Arab Emirates are also bestsellers.

Ninety percent of the online travel service users have chosen high-quality travel products and services. Private travel groups with tour guides and flexible schedules have also been favored by tourists.

Chinese made 6.3 million outbound trips during the Spring Festival holiday in 2019, up 12.48 percent year on year.