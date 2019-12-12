web analytics
Search

BREAKING NEWS

Air France names newest Airbus A350

mm Alain St.AngeDecember 12, 2019 00:44
Air France names newest Airbus A350

Air France has confirmed that it has received its third Airbus A350-900. After “Toulouse” and “Lyon,” Air France has decided to rename its new plane “Saint-Denis of Reunion.”

The first flight of this new plane is scheduled for December 9 to Cairo.

While Air France tends to reconnect with the tradition of christening its planes by the name of French cities, Reunion is the first island destination to be so honored.

According to Air France this is the opportunity to pay homage to the economic capital of the Indian Ocean island and hometown of the aviator Roland Garros which has been served by Air France since 1945.

Tags: ,
CATEGORIES