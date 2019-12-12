Air France names newest Airbus A350

Air France has confirmed that it has received its third Airbus A350-900. After “Toulouse” and “Lyon,” Air France has decided to rename its new plane “Saint-Denis of Reunion.”

The first flight of this new plane is scheduled for December 9 to Cairo.

While Air France tends to reconnect with the tradition of christening its planes by the name of French cities, Reunion is the first island destination to be so honored.

According to Air France this is the opportunity to pay homage to the economic capital of the Indian Ocean island and hometown of the aviator Roland Garros which has been served by Air France since 1945.