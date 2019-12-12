Air Madagascar suspending flights to Johannesburg

It has been confirmed from Air Madagascar that effective early January the airline will be stopping its twice weekly flights from Antananarivo to Johannesburg. This service using a Boeing B737-800NG aircraft was started in June of this year.

Madagascar is talking about competition from South African Airways, which also operates that same route daily with an Embraer E190, as a reason for the flight suspension.

In late September, the management at Air Madagascar was ready to file for bankruptcy. In recent years, the airline has been the subject of failed privatization measures. These are now on hold and the airline is now majority owned by the Madagascar government.