What city in Italy is mostly likely to end up in a selfie?

When it comes to international visitors in Italy, which city is the most preferred and the most likely to end up in a traveler’s selfie?

Rome has been confirmed as the Italian city most preferred by foreigners. If the Colosseum and the Trevi Fountain remain at the top of the list of the most visited monuments by foreign tourists in Italy, it may surprise to discover that those who have collected the most shots are the dome of St. Peter’s Basilica and the works of the Vatican Museums.

From the data of a recent survey, the eternal city is always the first choice for those visiting Italy, followed by Florence, Venice, and Milan. If the Pantheon, the Imperial Forums, and Piazza Navona are a must, visitors can’t miss the ritual photos in front of the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore in Florence or the Duomo of Milan, as well as a tour of Piazza San Marco in Venice or Piazza della Signoria in the cradle of the Italian Renaissance.

From the research conducted, it was also possible to draw up a ranking of the most requested services in hotels by foreign customers: first of all room service (47%) and then the transfer request (23%), the restaurant for lunch and at dinner (16%) and the Spa (6%).

As far as places to see, the Trevi Fountain ranks high, followed by Piazza di Spagna and equally by San Pietro, the Vatican Museums, and the Sistine Chapel.

The information that emerged from research on tourism in Italy was conducted by Manet Mobile Solutions.