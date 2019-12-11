Singapore Tourism collabs with India private sector using video

To introduce Indian travelers to a fresh side of the country, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has collaborated with private company, SOTC Travel, on creating 2 immersive videos. These video invite travel enthusiasts to explore the destination through the eyes of both adults and children, as well as show them what they can experience in Singapore.

According to SOTC’s report, 59% of Indians take at least one international holiday and 92% take at least one domestic holiday, annually. While shopping, exploration, and taking short breaks play an important role in the decision-making process for holidays, 68% of Indians count relaxation as the main reason for going on a vacation. An average of 64% of respondents across all the mentioned age groups chose “spending time with friends and family” as their primary reason for going on holidays.

Consumer behavior is changing with travelers preferring experiential activities over traditional itineraries. Travelers are increasingly opting to indulge in memorable experiences while looking for a seamless experience for their holidays.

The videos highlight Singapore’s varied offerings for visitors of every background, whatever their passion. Whether they identify as explorers who love to wander, foodies who delight in dining, or action seekers seeking adventure, they can find interesting and immersive experiences with ease.

The videos showcase how Singapore offers diverse and innovative ways for tourists to explore the city. One example is the newly-opened Jewel Changi Airport with retail, dining, accommodation, and aviation facilities that opened in April 2019.

The videos also highlight how Singapore activities for families with children. New-age Indian travelers who seek to immerse themselves in culture can also head to multi-cultural diverse Singapore. The videos give a glimpse of where visitors can go to take in all that Singapore has to offer, at locations such as Chinatown Heritage Centre, the storied National Gallery Singapore, and the hip Tiong Bahru neighborhood full of cafes and photo-worthy street art murals depicting the history and culture of Singapore.

To view SOTC’s new Singapore Videos in Association with Singapore Tourism Board, click here and here.