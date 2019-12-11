Ethiopian Airlines took off in bad weather and crashed

Ethiopian Airlines flight ET357 from Juba to Addis Ababa on Tuesday crashed during a take-off attempt at 17.15 at Juba International Airport in South Sudan. Fortunately, all 21 passengers and crew aboard Ethiopian airlines flight walked away with no injuries and have been rebooked on another flight this morning.

Juba International airport is located 5 km northeast of the city’s central business district, on the western banks of the White Nile. The city and airport are located in South Sudan’s Jubek State. Juba is the capital and largest city of South Sudan.

The Captain of the Ethiopian Airlines Bombardier Dash-8 Q400 decided to take off in bad weather making it hard to see the runway.

Ethiopian Airlines is a member of the Star Alliance.

All 21 passengers and crew aboard Ethiopian airlines flight that skid off the runway yesterday evening have been rebooked on another flight this morning.”

Ethiopian Airlines has experienced a number of accidents in the last two years.

30-Aug-2018 DHC, 18 fatalities;

10-Mar-2019 737 Max, 157 fatalities.

9-Oct-2019 Engine fire, no fatalities

10-Dec-2019 runway excursion: no injuries

Several crashes have occurred in war-torn South Sudan in recent years.

