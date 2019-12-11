Air France-KLM orders 10 additional Airbus A350 XWB aircraft

The Air France–KLM Group has decided to place a firm order for 10 additional widebody Airbus A350-900 aircraft, which will take its total order for the type to 38 aircraft.

By acquiring the industry’s most efficient and technologically advanced widebody aircraft, the airline will benefit from a significant reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions. The A350s are intended to be operated by Air France.

“Rationalizing and modernizing the fleet is central to our effort to regain our leading position in Europe”, said Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM Group. “It will strengthen our performance from both an economic and operational standpoint, and will help us deliver on our ambitious sustainability agenda. Offering a 25% reduction in fuel consumption compared to previous generation aircraft, the Airbus A350-900 is a jewel of European expertise and a passenger favorite. We are excited to see it become a core asset of the Air France fleet.”

“Ben is leading an impressive transformation at Air France-KLM and we feel honored that our A350 aircraft have been selected as part of this endeavor.” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer. “We sincerely thank Air France-KLM for the confidence placed in us.”

Air France-KLM currently operates a fleet of 159 Airbus aircraft.