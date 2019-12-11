Jamaica Tourism Minister checks progress of Global Tourism Resilience Centre at Kenyatta U

The Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, paid a visit to Kenyatta University (KU) to review progress towards the setting up of a Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre office that will be based at KU.

The center, the first of its type in Africa, will mirror a similar one already set up in Jamaica at the University of the West Indies. The Minister was hosted by Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Paul Wainaina.

Minister Bartlett, who is also a Board member of the African Tourism Board, received an ebony carving gift from the Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor. Also participating in the meeting was the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, Mr. Joe Okudo, and Dr. Felistus Kinyanjui, Chairperson, Department of International Relations and Conflict Studies.