Understanding the Veneto tourism phenomenon

The Veneto Regional Federated Tourist Observatory was born in Venice, a new body wanted by the region, whose task is to carry out research, analysis, and collection of data and indicators in the tourism field. This information will then be disseminated through a digital unique platform accessible in summary form to the general public and analytically to stakeholders.

The first step for the formation of the Observatory was the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) by all the subjects operating in tourism. The Observatory will carry out predictive, besides synthesis, on the official statistical data, continuous and “on-demand” surveys on topics of particular interest and actuality for the actors of the Venetian tourist system.

“We want to have a system capable of constantly updating ourselves on the trend of tourist markets, flows, consumer trends, the emergence of new questions and orientations, changes in national and international scenarios, and the behavior of travelers and tourists,” explained Federico Caner, Regional Councilor for tourism.

The Federated Observatory will encourage the collection and processing of information and data, some already available today but not in an organized way, and starting from these, to develop research activities and acquisition of knowledge to decide the coordinated actions to be implemented together among all the actors in the sector. In other words, it is the participatory governance tool of the Strategic Tourism Plan, which allows for taking operational guidelines and decisions based on certain data to identify the most effective one’s marketing, promotion, and communication activities, but also to understand the effectiveness of the action government in this sector.”

The MOU was signed by representatives of the Region, of Unioncamere del Veneto, of the Destination Management Organizations (OGD), of the Universities of the Veneto, of the International Center for the Studies of Economics of Tourism (CISET), of Assoturismo Confesercenti, Confturismo Confcommercio, Confindustria Turismo Veneto, Confartigianato, Confederazione Nazione dell’Artigianato (CNA), Federcongressi, Agriturist (Confagricoltura), Terranostra (Coldiretti), and Green Tourism (CIA) and can be extended to all subjects potentially interested in providing and using data and analysis useful for understanding the Veneto tourism phenomenon (Study Centers, Chambers of Commerce, Local Authorities, Foundations, other trade associations).