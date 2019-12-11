Air Seychelles confirms delivery of 2nd A320neo aircraft

The new generation aircraft which forms part of the airlines plan to refresh its fleet, will generate unbeatable efficiency, lowest operating costs and will significantly reduce environmental footprint. Similar to the A320neo aircraft, the latest addition to the Air Seychelles fleet will also be named after one of Seychelles critically endangered birds. This is part of the airline’s commitment to raise awareness about the protection of the Seychelles ecosystem and its endemic species.

In August 2019, Air Seychelles became the first airline to take delivery and operate the first A320neo aircraft in Africa.

Following a successful three months of operation and having completed 298 flights, to date, the new aircraft has generated 20 percent fuel savings on average per flight, with approximately 50 percent reduced noise footprint and nitrogen oxides (N0x).

In addition to providing increased capacity across the airlines network, the newest acquisition will further improve the operational performance of the airline, allowing better schedule flexibility within the overall flight program, especially when conducting the aircraft allocation plan according to a specific route, apart from standardizing the galley equipment on board the aircraft.