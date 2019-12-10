New 4-star hotel opens in Dubai in January 2020

JA Resorts & Hotels announced today the early January 2020 opening of new 247-key property officially named ‘The Manor by JA’, located in Al Furjan, Dubai. As part of JA Resorts & Hotels proactive growth trajectory, the new 4-star property will focus on the Corporate segment with competitive rates and contemporary design.

A new addition to the skyline of the Dubai-Abu Dhabi route, the Jebel Ali adjacent property is in a prime location for Expo 2020 visitors and corporate guests who wish to be close to the JAFZA business district, Al Maktoum airport and the hub of Dubai South. The new hotel is also minutes from Ibn Battuta Mall, a nearby metro station and Dubai Production City.

Owner Dr. Hanif Hassan Al Qassim named the property The Manor by JA as a nod to its notable façade architectural structure, nostalgic of a classic country house.

Murad Ahmed, an Emirati national, has been named as the new General Manager. Previously holding the position of Cluster Executive Assistant Manager for two properties along Jumeirah Beach Residence – JA Oasis Beach Tower and JA Ocean View Hotel, trilingual Ahmed has 15 years’ experience in hospitality with JA Resorts & Hotels.

Earlier in the year, JA Resorts & Hotels revealed plans to expand the portfolio of 8 distinct properties across the UAE and Indian Ocean, with the addition of two luxury lodges in Africa and a new brand, ‘Big Bed by JA’ with up to 30 hotels envisioned in China.