Spectacular Seychelles stuns golfers yet again for second edition of MCB Tour Championship

Seychelles could not have been more magnificent as the country held the 3-day competition of the second edition of the MCB Tour Championship at the Constance Lemuria on Praslin.

The competition, which closed on Saturday, December 7, saw the participation of 48 golfers from 16 different nationalities.

After an interesting Pro-Am event on Wednesday December 4, where the celebrity golfers played alongside Seychelles local golfers, they teed off for some serious business on Thursday December 5, under a perfectly sunny day.

Aside from the picture-perfect weather, Seychelles did not fail on providing the best play conditions for the golfers as they enjoyed a flawless course manned meticulously by the Constance Lemuria team under the supervision of Gary Pouponneau.

Seychelles, pristine paradise is an amazing archipelago in the Indian Ocean formed of 115 islands and is home to a beautifully diverse creole population.

The country’s strong actions and constant avant-garde stands as a conservation pioneer in the region and around the world is also part of its renown.

Speaking at the tournament, the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) Chief Executive Mrs. Sherin Francis commented on her absolute pleasure to have witnessed a successful second edition of the MCB Tour Championship in Seychelles.

She commended the organizers and the various sponsors including MCB Seychelles, Constance Lemuria, Staysure Tour, ISPC Seychelles, Hugo Boss, Cat Cocos, Takamaka Rum and Seybrew for their efforts.

Mrs. Francis mentioned that this second edition was definitely to place the destination in perspective as a place where nature prevails above all.

“We keep on hearing amazing comments about the golf course, the views specially the one up Tee 15 which looks down to Anse Georgette is spectacular, this is definitely the kind of the images we want people to see as it shows that our destination is truly another world of amazing fauna and flora,” said Mrs. Francis

Mrs. Francis further mentioned that as part of its marketing strategy, the STB supports various national and international events throughout the year to increase the destination’s visibility.

While the first round ended with Gary Orr heading the scoreboards, recording an opening round of 64, six under par.

The second day saw the rise of South African, James Kingston at the head of the scoreboards, who carded a four under par round of 66.

The third competition day saw the crowning of Australian Peter Fowler who after three days of competition made it up the scoreboards.

MCB Group CEO Mr. Pierre Guy Noel and Deputy CEO Mr. Raoul Gufflet presented the MCB Tour Championship Seychelles trophy alongside Seychelles minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, Mr. Didier Dogley.

The prize giving ceremony was conducted in the presence of Bruno Le Gac, General Manager for Lemuria; Mrs. Sherin Francis STB Chief Executive; Mark Aspland, Head of the Staysure Tour European Tour; Bernard Jackson, MCB Seychelles Managing Director; Captain Guy Adam Chairperson for Constance Seychelles and Jean-Jacques Vallet, CEO Constance Hotels Resorts and Golf.

Speaking about his victory on the Constance Lemuria course today, Fowler mentioned that this third day of the competition has been favorable to him as he started on a good start, which helped in his scores.

“It is absolutely great to be back in the Seychelles, I have been swimming and doing my exercises outdoors every day, I am looking forward to coming back in 2020,” said Fowler.

The tournament also received the support of local destination management companies Mason’s Travel, Creole Travel Services, 7 Degree South and Summer Rain Tours.

