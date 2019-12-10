Turkish Airlines: 5.7 million passengers in November 2019

Turkish Airlines, which has recently announced the passenger and cargo traffic results for November 2019, recorded 82.3% load factor in that month.

According to Turkish Airlines’ November 2019 traffic results, total number of passengers carried increased by 3.7% to 5.7 million. Domestic load factor increased from 84% to over 85% and international load factor increased from 81% to around 82%, compared to the same month of the last year. International-to-international transfer passengers (transit passengers) increased by 6.3% and international passengers excluding international to international transit passengers increased by 11.5% compared to the same period of last year. The total number of international passengers increased by 8.5% in November compared to same month of last year. In November we realized increases in the number of passengers in Far East, Europe, Africa and North America by 11,5%, 8,9%, 8,2% and 6,8%, respectively.

In November, cargo/mail volume increased by 9.5% compared to the same period of 2018. Main contributors to this growth in Cargo / mail volume are Far East with 14,8%, Europe with 10.1% and North America with 4.7% increase.

According to Turkish Airlines’ January-November 2019 traffic results, the total number of passengers carried was around 68.8 million. Total load factor reached 81.7%. International load factor reached 81.0%, domestic load factor reached 86.3%. International-to-international transfer passengers carried increased by 4.6% and International passengers excluding international to international transit passengers increased by 2.2% reaching 18 million passengers. Cargo/mail carried during this period increased by 9.5% and reach to 1.4 million tons.

Expressing his satisfaction of these successful traffic results of the flag carrier airline, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, M. İlker Aycı stated; “We emphasized several times that we had the capacity and capability of managing the inevitable adaptation process after our transfer to our new home with the understanding of our passengers. The sizeable increase on November along with our continuously increasing numbers during the past six months are the testament to that claim. We will continue this trend of increasing numbers in the following months as we will experience the joy of hosting our passengers with Turkish Airlines privilege.”