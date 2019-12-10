With New Year’s Eve around the corner and the majority of Americans spending up to $200 each on the occasion per year, the finance experts today released the report on 2019’s Best Places for New Year’s Eve Celebrations.

To help Americans ring in the new year without breaking the bank, the experts compared the 100 biggest cities across 28 key metrics. The data set ranges from legality of fireworks to average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket to forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31.

Best Cities for New Year’s Eve 1. New York, NY 11. Chicago, IL 2. Denver, CO 12. Washington, DC 3. Las Vegas, NV 13. San Antonio, TX 4. San Diego, CA 14. New Orleans, LA 5. Los Angeles, CA 15. Dallas, TX 6. Atlanta, GA 16. Buffalo, NY 7. Orlando, FL 17. Seattle, WA 8. San Francisco, CA 18. Birmingham, AL 9. Miami, FL 19. Minneapolis, MN 10. Philadelphia, PA 20. Louisville, KY

New Year’s Facts – Traditions, Spending & More