2019’s Best Places for New Year’s Eve
With New Year’s Eve around the corner and the majority of Americans spending up to $200 each on the occasion per year, the finance experts today released the report on 2019’s Best Places for New Year’s Eve Celebrations.
To help Americans ring in the new year without breaking the bank, the experts compared the 100 biggest cities across 28 key metrics. The data set ranges from legality of fireworks to average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket to forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31.
|Best Cities for New Year’s Eve
|1. New York, NY
|11. Chicago, IL
|2. Denver, CO
|12. Washington, DC
|3. Las Vegas, NV
|13. San Antonio, TX
|4. San Diego, CA
|14. New Orleans, LA
|5. Los Angeles, CA
|15. Dallas, TX
|6. Atlanta, GA
|16. Buffalo, NY
|7. Orlando, FL
|17. Seattle, WA
|8. San Francisco, CA
|18. Birmingham, AL
|9. Miami, FL
|19. Minneapolis, MN
|10. Philadelphia, PA
|20. Louisville, KY
New Year’s Facts – Traditions, Spending & More
- $1.1 Billion – Estimated cost of New Year’s air travel, with at least 6.7 million people expected to pay an average of $165 for a round-trip ticket.
- 8 in 10 – Share of Americans who spend less than $200 on New Year’s Eve.
- $758 – Difference in the cost for a couple to enjoy dinner and a show on New Year’s Eve in the most expensive (New York) and least expensive (Philadelphia) cities.
- 360+ Million – Number of glasses of sparkling wine drunk each New Year’s Eve.
