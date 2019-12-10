Heathrow Primary students unwrap Christmas at the airport

Heathrow has undergone a festive Christmas transformation, as students from Heathrow Primary deck the halls with over 500 hand crafted bulbuls and help switch on close to a kilometer of Christmas lights.

The UK’s busiest airport is set to sparkle this Christmas welcoming over 6.5 million passengers in December alone. To celebrate the official opening of Christmas at Heathrow, representatives from Heathrow Primary School delighted passengers in Terminal 2 with a Christmas carol flash performance on Friday accompanied by special guest, Santa. 30 students added a new set of Christmas decorations each hand decorated at their workshop in West Drayton.

The airport has also launched it’s Christmas activity calendar running from now until 27th December which includes craft trolleys, Santa and elf visits, gift wrapping and carols in the terminals.

Heathrow Community & Stakeholder Engagement Director, Rob Gray, said:

“We are delighted that Heathrow Primary have been at the heart of this year’s celebration of Christmas at Heathrow. Millions of passengers from across the globe are set to pass through the airport over the festive period and we are so proud they will see decorations made with love from local talented school children. We look forward to another fantastic year working closely with Heathrow Primary to ensure our community continues to be a great place to live and learn.”

Heathrow has been working closely with Heathrow Primary School throughout the year, with airport volunteers providing weekly reading sessions, a careers day, an enterprise day, leadership sessions and neurodiversity session for year 2’s. The airport is committed to partnering with neighboring schools to ensure local people have access to high quality education and careers of the future.