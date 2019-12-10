US Travel: USMCA would hold clear benefit for US economy

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement:

“Today’s deal announcement is a signal of significant progress on the USMCA and of a commitment by both political parties to move the agreement toward finalization. We thank the White House and congressional leaders for working together on this measure that would hold clear benefit for the U.S. economy and jobs market, and we encourage them to continue working through the process until the USMCA becomes a reality.”