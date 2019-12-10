Cabo Verde Airlines launches Cabo Verde-Lagos, Nigeria flight

Cabo Verde Airlines began regular flights to Lagos, Nigeria, on December 9th.

The inaugural flight took place this Monday, December 9th, departing from Amílcar Cabral International Airport, in Sal, at 10:45 pm and arriving at Murtala Muhammed Airport (Lagos) at 04:30 am local time.

Before leaving, Erlendur Svavarsson, Board Member of Cabo Verde Airlines, stressed the importance of starting the Lagos route in the company’s strategy to connect Africa to the other continents where it operates.

“As from today, Lagos will be even more connected to the world, since with Cabo Verde Airlines’ hub in Sal it will be easier to travel to the United States, Brazil, and Europe. Cabo Verde is also still unknown to the Nigerians, which I am sure will change from now on”, he said.

The Sal-Lagos route will be operated five times a week, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, with a Boeing 757, with 161 economy class seats and 22 executive class seats.

All flights will connect to Sal Island, Cabo Verde Airlines’ international hub, and will be able to connect to the airline’s destinations in Cabo Verde, Senegal (Dakar), Europe (Lisbon, Paris, Milan and Rome), Washington, D. C. (three times a week) and Boston, as well as to the company’s destinations in Brazil – Salvador, Porto Alegre, Recife and Fortaleza.

In addition to the hub connections in Sal Island, Cabo Verde Airlines’ Stopover program allows you to stay up to 7 days in Cabo Verde and thus explore the diverse experiences on the archipelago at no additional cost on airline tickets.

The new route strengthens the company’s operations within the African continent, as well as the connectivity between Africa and Europe and North and South America as part of its mission to connect the four continents.