International LGBTQ+ Travel Association welcomes new global hospitality partner

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association is proud to announce Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, the original boutique hotel company, as a Silver Level global partner. IGLTA is the world’s leading network of LGBTQ+ hospitality and tourism businesses. As a Silver Global Partner, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants will be positioned alongside the top global tourism companies committed to year-round support of LGBTQ+ welcoming travel and IGLTA.

Kimpton is consistently recognized for going above and beyond with comprehensive employee benefits that are LGBTQ+ inclusive. As a result, they were the first hotel company to earn a 100 percent rating from the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) Corporate Equality Index, and have maintained that score for fourteen years running. They’ve signed employers’ amicus briefs against the Defense of Marriage Act in 2013 and in support of the legal case of Obergefell v. Hodges, a case whose Supreme Court verdict lead to marriage equality in all 50 states.

Over the decades, Kimpton has supported various LGBTQ+ organizations such as The Mautner Project, NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists, The National Center for Lesbian Rights and The Transgender Law Center. One of their long-term corporate social responsibility partners is with The Trevor Project, the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention to at-risk LGBTQ+ youth. As their Premier National Hotel Sponsor, the partnership comes to life through nationwide fundraising events and in-kind donations. Kimpton employees are involved in many facets of the partnership, reinforcing a legacy of grassroots philanthropy.

“Our employee driven culture is anchored in being your true self and celebrating self-expression. That directly translates to heartfelt and ridiculously personal guest experiences,” said Mike DeFrino, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants’ CEO. “We’re honored to be an official partner of IGLTA and to have a more visible role in helping affect positive change within the travel industry. As hoteliers, we have a unique opportunity to create spaces and experiences that welcome people exactly as they are.”

“We stand proudly with Kimpton and are excited to help promote their commitment of diversity & inclusion to LGBTQ+ travelers and business allies worldwide,” said IGLTA President/CEO John Tanzella. “They’ve championed the community for decades and are a welcome addition to our outstanding group of travel brands.”