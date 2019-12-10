Strong earthquake rocks New Zealand just hours after deadly volcano eruption

New Zealand’s North Island was struck by a strong magnitude 5.3 earthquake less than a day after five people were killed and eight were injured in a deadly White Island volcano eruption.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far in the latest quake.

The earthquake struck at a shallow depth of some 15 miles (25 kilometers) around Gisborne on Tuesday, about 93 miles (150 kilometers) south of the recently-erupted underwater volcano on White Island.

While local news reports said the tremor could be felt in neighboring towns – including Cambridge, Hunterville, Dannevirke and Wellington – there is currently no danger of a tsunami, according to Gisborne Civil Defense.