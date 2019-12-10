Ukrainians, Palauans, N. Koreans, Libyans and Somalis denied US visas the most

This year, the United States denied entry to every other Ukrainian visa applicant, according to a document published on the website of the US Department of State.

Washington rejected applications from almost half of Ukrainian citizens applying for US visa – more than 45 percent of applications were rejected. For Russian applicants, this figure amounted to about 15 percent.

Most US entry visas were denied to residents of Micronesia, Palau and North Korea – almost all applications were rejected. Middle East residents (Libya at almost 90 percent) and Africa (Somalia at more than 80 percent) also received most of rejections.