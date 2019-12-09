Minister Bartlett to conclude discussions for establishment of first Satellite Center in Kenya

Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Hon Edmund Bartlett is currently in Kenya to conclude discussions for the establishment of the first Satellite Center for the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Center (GTRCMC), at the Kenyatta University.

Speaking at a meeting earlier today with Kenyan officials, at the offices of Minister of Tourism and Wildlife of Kenya, Hon Najib Balala, Minister Bartlett said, “I am very excited that we are very close to opening the first satellite center for the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Center in Kenya. We will head to Kathmandu in Nepal on January 1 to launch the second one. There are also a number of others, which will be launched in 2020.”

The Satellite Center will focus on regional issues and will share information in Nano time with the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Center. It will then function as a think tank to develop possible solutions.

The Kenyatta University will collaborate with The University of the West Indies, and by extension the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Center — that is tasked with assessing, forecasting, mitigating and managing risks related to tourism resilience, caused by various disruptive factors.

The universities are then expected to sign an MOU, which includes the facilitation of a strategic partnership as it relates to Research and Development; Policy Advocacy and Communication Management; Program/Project Design and Management and Training and Capacity Building.

Minister Balala expressed excitement at the opportunity to collaborate with the GTRCMC, located in Jamaica, as he believes the agreement will be mutually beneficial to both nations.

He also shared that he would, “hold the University’s hand and try to find ways on how we can resolve these issues – from funding but also implementation. They are beyond the tragedies; some of them are beneficial to us, not just as a country but also as a Ministry.”

Executive Director of the GTRCMC, Professor Lloyd Waller added that, “The establishment of satellite Centers will help to create a type of global think tank connected through digital technologies which will be able to share information, collaborate and resolve critical issues through a network of global experts.”

Minister Bartlett will later have bilateral talks with Minister Balala, who is Chair of the UNWTO Executive Council in his capacity as Chair of the Commission of the Americas regarding the Global Summit on Innovation Resilience and Crisis Management scheduled to be hosted by Jamaica on May 21-23, 2020. Jamaica will also host the 65th Regional meeting of the Americas.

The Minister is also in Kenya on official duties with Prime Minister Holness and other government officials. In this capacity, he will attend the he 9th ACP Summit of Heads of State and Government, along with the Prime Minister Holness and Foreign Affairs Minister, Hon Kamina Johnson Smith.

The summit will look into ways of reducing, preventing and overcoming terrorism and insecurity to enhance development while also taking into consideration socioeconomic and cultural issues.

He will also meet with a group of private sector investors interested in Jamaica’s tourism product at a formal dinner hosted by Minister Balala on Tuesday night in Nairobi.

Tourism Minister, Hon Edmund Bartlett returns to the island on Thursday, December 12, 2019.