World Aviation Safety Summit: Cross-industry collaboration number one priority

Day one of the World Aviation Safety Summit highlighted that cross-industry collaboration remains a priority in ensuring safety for the sector, both regionally and globally. Stakeholder consensus, more regulatory feedback and greater measurement and analysis tools were all positioned as critical areas of increased focus for the industry.

Saood Kankazar, Executive Director, Air Transport and International Affairs Sector, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) commented on how DCAA remains committed to working with all key stakeholders in the region to improve safety. He also commented on the importance of adopting cutting-edge technologies to enhance safety in the sector and the necessity of having a just culture within the industry.

Vangelis Demosthenous, Founder, Kratis, commented: “Collaboration is not an option, it is a must. We cannot have a safe system without cross-industry collaboration. An airport alone cannot claim that it can guarantee safety in aviation without working with all of the different stakeholders in the sector.”

Capt. Mark Burtonwood, Senior Vice President, Group Safety, Emirates, focused on the importance of below the wing activity and ground handling safety approaches as well as above the wing. Turbulence was presented as a challenge, especially with the increasing volume of air traffic and environmental changes. Gareth Lloyd Evans, Manager Flight Operations Risk, Emirates explained that the industry needs to continue to focus on improving safety approaches to dealing with turbulence, both in the region and globally.

He also spoke about the importance of having a proactive risk management system and analyzing case studies and real life examples. Lloyd Evans demonstrated how the Bowtie barrier methodology is used to visualize and improve complex risks. The session displayed how new safety risk assessment methods are being introduced to deal with complex challenges in an increasingly digital world.

The World Aviation Safety Summit 2019 has returned to Dubai this year for its seventh edition. Taking place on 09 and 10 December, the event brings together local and international stakeholders and provides them with a platform to review and examine the implementation of cutting-edge aviation safety procedures and future-proof regulatory frameworks.

Attendees and participants include officials from regulatory authorities, airline operators, airport operators, aircraft manufacturers, pilot associations, safety organizations and air traffic control service providers.