Turkey introduces new tourist tax

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a law according to which tourists to Turkey will have to pay a new two percent tax for hotel accommodation.

The new law will be introduced gradually. From April 1, 2020 until January 1, 2021 the tax will be 1%, and then it will increase to 2%.

The law also spells out the president’s right to lower the tax by half, or double it.

Under the law, the accommodation that are subject to new tax are hotels, motels, guest houses, vacation rentals, apartments and campsites.