Budapest Airport announces new Budapest-Moscow flights with Ural Airlines

Having already launched 30 new routes this year – an additional two still to commence – Budapest Airport is confirming its first direct link to Moscow’s Zhukovsky Airport. Continuously expanding its route network in the last few weeks of 2019, the Hungarian gateway will commence a three times weekly operation to South East Moscow with new airline partner Ural Airlines later this month.

Utilizing the Russian airlines’ two-class A320s, the airport’s third direct link to Russia’s capital city will launch on 28 December. Facing no direct competition, Ural’s new service joins Sheremetyevo (Aeroflot) and Vnukovo (Wizz Air) seeing Budapest offer more than 4,700 weekly seats to the cosmopolitan region.

“The demand for further connections to Moscow has been evident for some time, last year alone saw us handling close to 400,000 passengers from the capital city market,” explains Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport. “We welcome Ural Airlines to our portfolio, and the fact that our passengers will be able to benefit from the carrier’s important new link – avoiding the need for connections and enjoying non-stop service to a principal destination, for both business and leisure travellers,” added Bogáts.

Joining the airport’s established links to Kazan and St. Petersburg, Ural Airlines’ new link will see Russia enter Budapest’s top ten country markets served, becoming ninth and knocking Israel off its spot.