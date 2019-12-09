African Tourism Board focus on Aviation takes a big step forward at Routes Mombasa

African Tourism Board President Alain St.Ange, who was also the former Seychelles Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine met today with Steve Small, the Director of Routes during Routes Africa in Mombasa, Kena.

Speaking alongside St. Ange, Global Route Development Senior Vice President Consulting Tony Griffith, made points for the betterment of aviation and tourism for Africa.

It was agreed that the need for political will was highlighted and for the continent’s accredited bodies to stand by the side of African Member States starting with the African Union, IATA AFRICA, AFRAA, and the African Tourism Board.”

A meeting is needed between Routes, African Union (AU), African Tourism Board (ATB), IATA Africa and AFRAA is now in planning.

Africa needs a coordination planning meeting in its opening of the air space, routes development and in so doing helps tourism to rewrite its own narrative for Africa by Africa.

Steven Small of Routes sees the need for such a meeting to be called and plans to followup.