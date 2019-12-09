Visit Malaysia 2020 and 200 boats for Semporna, Borneo

The Visit Malaysia 2020 (VM2020) campaign to both domestic and international tourists is about to start and 200 additional boats for tourists will help Semporna in Malaysia.

Semporna is a town on the island of Borneo, in the Malaysian state of Sabah. It’s the gateway to Tun Sakaran Marine Park, a group of 8 islands with dive sites on the Kapikan and Church reefs. Bodgaya Lagoon is home to eagle rays and barracudas. On Bohey Dulang Island, the rocky Bohey Dulang Nature Trail has panoramic views. Hawksbill and green turtles hatch their eggs on the biodiverse Pom Pom Island.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi said the mode of transportation has been chosen for the first time as among the country’s tourism promotion medium.

“Boat is one of the important modes of transportation in Sabah’s east coast including Semporna, and this district received 900,000 tourists since early this year.

“The 200 boats involved received the VM2020 flags and my hope is that with the cooperation, it will elevate Sabah as an excellent tourism location internationally,” said Mohammad in a speech read by his political secretary Abd Kusen Hussin during the VM2020 flag handing out ceremony here yesterday.