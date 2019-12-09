Travel News distribution on a new level in 2020: eTurboNews is a trendsetter

Travel and Tourism News is an important part of the global news industry.

Issues relevant to the travel and tourism industry and how they interact with the world economy, peace, environment, politics, and people to people communication makes a difference. Tourism is the largest industry in the world.

Started in Indonesia in 1999 with the ASEAN TOURISM DISCUSSION FORUM and in Hawaii with HAWAII TALK, eTurboNews was the first online publication for travel professionals worldwide.

For 20 years eTurboNews has been the pioneer in global news coverage for travel, tourism and a champion for human rights. For many years and until eliminated in 2018 by UNWTO, eTN represented the global media on the UNWTO platform to protect children against sexual exploitation through tourism.

From a bi-weekly online Yahoo Group in 1999 to a daily email newsletter started on April 1, 2001, and for the last 8 years offering hourly coverage known as eTN Rush, eTurboNews always has been a leader in the independent news industry.

Today the TravelNewsGroup includes 16 publications

Starting in 2020 eTurboNews will be taking communication to a new level when it fully implements news alerts on browsers, SMS/Text messages, WhatsApp, Viber, and the emerging telegram platform.

Besides fully integrated already on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter, eTurboNews is already the news provider on the new travel industry social media platform WorldTravelNation,

All distribution platforms are free to everyone interested and can be added on www.eturbonews.com/subscription

eTurboNews welcomes press releases and news tips. They can be shared on www.travelnewsgroup.com