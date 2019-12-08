Cape Verde – Washington DC now on Cabo Verde Airlines

The inaugural flight between Cabo Verde and the U.S. Capital Washington DC, took place this Sunday, December 8th, and departed from Amílcar Cabral International Airport, in Sal, at 09:30 am, landing at Dulles International Airport at 02:00 pm.

Before leaving, Jens Bjarnason, CEO of Cabo Verde Airlines, praised the beginning of the connection to the capital of the United States of America.

“We are very pleased to launch a new route to Washington, D. C.”, said Jens Bjarnason, chief executive officer of Cabo Verde Airlines.

“The National Capital Region previously had few air service connections to Africa, giving this new route a great potential for success.”

The route will operate three times a week, on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays departing from Sal Island and on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Washington, D. C.

All flights will connect to Sal Island, Cabo Verde Airlines’ international hub from where it will be possible to connect to the airline’s destinations in Cabo Verde, Brazil (Fortaleza, Recife and Salvador), Senegal (Dakar), Nigeria (Lagos), and Europe (Lisbon, Paris , Milan and Rome).

In addition to the hub connections in Sal Island, Cabo Verde Airlines’ Stopover program allows passengers to stay up to 7 days in Cabo Verde and thus explore the diverse experiences on the archipelago at no additional cost on airline tickets.

This new connection seeks to strengthen the company’s presence in the North American market. Recently, Cabo Verde Airlines also decided to reinforce its connections to Boston, with one more call per week, which will start operating from December 14th.

The U.S. based African Tourism Board Chief Marketing officer congratulated Cabo Verde Airlines and expressed his hope to work with the airline to connect Africa and African Tourism.

Cabo Verde Airlines is a scheduled air carrier, operating an international hub at Sal’s Amílcar Cabral International Airport. Since November 2009, Cabo Verde Airlines has been an active member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The company currently maintains a management agreement with Reykjavík-based Loftleidir Icelandic, a subsidiary of Icelandair Group.

http://www.caboverdeairlines.com