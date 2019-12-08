4 Perks of Having a Foreign Friend

If you consider yourself an extrovert and have a large circle of friends, there is a possibility that you may have made a couple of foreign friends as well. And if you haven’t, you might want to consider it. Having foreign friends can broaden your horizons and can teach you a lot of new things. Thanks to the internet that you do not have to fly to another country to make a foreign friend. There are several online platforms on which you can make long-lasting friendships with people from other countries. Having foreign friends does not only make your cooler, but it also has a lot of benefits. Let’s have a look at some of the perks that comes with a foreign friendship:

You Can Learn About a New Culture

Having a foreign friend is a great way of learning about a new culture. If you have recently got interested in a certain culture and want to learn more about it, you must consider making a friend from that country. Of course, you can learn about that culture by reading books or watching movies or videos, but it won’t provide you with the in-depth details a local living there can provide. You will also be able to learn about the stories of that culture that are usually redacted or censored from other sources of information.

Opportunity to Learn a New Language

Making a foreign friend is also a great way of learning a new language. If you could learn a new language, not only it will make you look cool among your friends, but it would also look great on your resume. You might not get proper teaching lessons from your foreign friend, but you will be able to practice the language. That means you might have to sign up for an online language class, but hey, at least you will get a native partner to practice. It sounds fun, doesn’t it?

Overseas Shopping

Another benefit of having a foreign friend is being able to shop from the local market of that country. If you would like to get something that is not available in your country, you can always ask your friend. You can easily pay for it as well. There are a lot of money transfer services out there that lets you quickly send money to friends overseas. Your friend will receive the money and can then parcel you the item later. You can also do the same for your foreign friend, or even better; you can exchange gifts with each other.

Your Friend Could Be Your Tour Guide When You Visit the Country

Another great benefit of having a foreign friend is that when you visit their country, you will have someone to show you around. Instead of hiring a tour guide, you can make plans with your foreign friend. This way, you will not only be able to save a lot of money but will also get to have more fun. You will also feel more secure during your trip to that country because you will always have a local friend around. This reason alone is pretty compelling to make a foreign friend.

