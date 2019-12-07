Scorpion attacks United Airlines passenger on San Francisco-Atlanta flight
A female passenger on United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Atlanta was bitten by a scorpion mid-flight. A woman who felt a stinging sensation reportedly inspected herself in the aircraft’s bathroom, only to discover a scorpion in the leg of her pants. The arachnid was eventually captured by the plane’s crew.
The woman was transferred to hospital immediately after landing at her destination.
A photo shows the airborne invertebrate animal in what appears to be a cardboard box used to serve meals on board.
In a statement, United Airlines said that the flight had been met by medical personnel after arriving in Atlanta.
“We have been in contact with our customer to ensure her well-being,” the airline said.
It’s not clear how the eight-legged creature managed to slip onto the plane undetected.