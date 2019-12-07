web analytics

BREAKING NEWS

Scorpion attacks United Airlines passenger on San Francisco-Atlanta flight

mm Chief Assignment EditorDecember 7, 2019 16:35
Scorpion attacks United Airlines passenger on San Francisco-Atlanta flight

A female passenger on United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Atlanta was bitten by a scorpion mid-flight. A woman who felt a stinging sensation reportedly inspected herself in the aircraft’s bathroom, only to discover a scorpion in the leg of her pants. The arachnid was eventually captured by the plane’s crew.

The woman was transferred to hospital immediately after landing at her destination.

Scorpion attacks United Airlines passenger on San Francisco-Atlanta flight
A photo shows the airborne invertebrate animal in what appears to be a cardboard box used to serve meals on board.

In a statement, United Airlines said that the flight had been met by medical personnel after arriving in Atlanta.

“We have been in contact with our customer to ensure her well-being,” the airline said.

It’s not clear how the eight-legged creature managed to slip onto the plane undetected.

Tags: , , , ,
CATEGORIES