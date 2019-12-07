Airbus supports Grand Prix Abu Dhabi

Airbus, a leading provider of secure communications and collaboration solutions, was chosen as the official secure communications technology provider for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Formula 1 race security teams and coordinators, used the company’s Tetra network solutions to safeguard the venue and secure smooth performance during the event which took place between the 28th of November and 1st of December, 2019.

The company’s superior solutions were used by different security organizations in Abu Dhabi, assisting them with their secure radio network at the event. Airbus supplied their range of Tetra radios, including the TH9, Th1n and the THR880i; as well as their RCS- Radio Communication Systems for the race site.

Airbus’s TH9 terminal has advanced and practical features with voice feedback abilities assisting first responders in critical situations. The TH1n Tetra radio is slim and light and allows users to operate the radio remotely. The THR880i plus handheld radio has a unique, 2-sided design that no other radio offers. The Radio Console System, used by the security personnel, is a modern Tetra dispatching console for control room dispatchers to easily and quickly access Tetra communication features.

“The Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi is a major event, drawing in people from different parts of the region, and the world. We are proud to collaborate with the concerned security agencies and our priority is to ensure smooth, effective, and secure communications for all the security personnel during such events. Such occasions are central to our efforts to provide secure mission critical communications in the UAE, in order to keep safe, visitors and participants alike.” Commented Andrew Forbes, Head of Middle East and North Africa region for Secure Land Communications at Airbus.