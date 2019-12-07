African Tourism Board President heads to Routes Africa in Mombasa

Alain St.Ange, the Seychelles former Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine Minister and President of the African Tourism Board, was in Nairobi before heading to Mombasa for Routes Africa 2019. Founded in 2018, the African Tourism Board is an association that is internationally acclaimed for acting as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to, from, and within the African region.

After his meetings on Friday, some Kenyan press personalities caught up with him at the Hilton Nairobi to better understand his tenacity and dedication to tourism. Mr. St.Ange was quizzed on tourism in the Indian Ocean.

“I am honored to again be invited to Routes Africa to sit on a panel of experts in the field of aviation. This subject remains the catalyst for tourism destinations, because, without a good aviation network, tourism as an industry will struggle. This is why every helping hand is important, and Africa needs to be relooking at its air routes to ensure better-coordinated links,” said St.Ange.

St.Ange will be in Mombasa for the 3 coming days as one of the invited Routes Africa delegates. He is a much-respected and sought-after speaker for tourism and aviation forums and conferences, and he stopped in Nairobi before heading to Mombasa primarily to meet tourism leaders he deals with through his tourism consultancy business (Saint Ange Tourism Consultancy) from which he issues his weekly tourism report.