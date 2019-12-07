The Seychelles Islands Excels at the Ninth Edition of Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Travel Awards

In the ninth edition of the prestigious Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Travel Awards, The Seychelles Islands won the runner up award for the Favorite Emerging Overseas Country.

Held at the ITC Maurya, New Delhi- India on November 19, 2019, the ceremony was hosted by the esteemed Bollywood actress, Bhumi Pednekar, and attracted the likes of industry leaders, influencers and recognized names in the travel and tourism industries as well as government bodies.

As an increasingly popular tourist destination, Seychelles situated in Indian Ocean region is a promise of pristine paradise and beautiful adventure. The Seychelles islands, absolutely another world, as its brand would say it, is an ultimate holiday destination of some colorful 115 islands sprinkled with warm browns, striking turquoise and other hues found in the color spectrum.

Speaking about the latest recognition received by the destination, Mrs. Sherin Francis Seychelles Tourism Board Chief Executive mentioned that it is an honor for the destination to have been voted by the readers of the Condé Nast Traveller magazine.

“The task of creating visibility for such a small destination is not always an easy one, this is why being recognized as the Favorite Emerging Overseas Country is even more significant for us. It is a collective effort on our part as the tourism board and on the part of our trade partners and usual collaborators.

We strive to demarcate our destination by its uniqueness and it is rewarding to see that our efforts have not gone unnoticed,” said Mrs. Francis.

Rewarded by the Readers’ Travel Awards, Seychelles has been chosen through a readers’ voting process spanning over two months sans any nominations. The Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Travel Awards also recognizes the best in the travel industry, namely hotels, destinations, airlines, spas, websites, apps, cruise lines and more.

Several eminent personalities present at the ceremony included; Mr. Alexander Laloo Hek, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Meghalaya, Shri-Ram Gau-riya, Member of Legislative Assembly, Nagaur, Rajasthan, Shri Sampath Kumar, Commissioner and Secretary to the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Ms. Sanme Marak, Additional Resident Commissioner, Meghalaya, His Excellency Mr. Thomas Selby Pillay, High Commissioner of Seychelles, Mr. John Madew, Minister, Commercial and Senior Trade & Investment Commissioner, Austrade, Mr. Sanjay Pandey, Additional Director, Rajasthan Tourism, Mr. Deniz Ersoz, Culture and tourism Counsellor, Turkey Embassy, Mr. Fabio Subia, Second Secretary and Head of the Consular Section and Cultural Attaché, Embassy of Peru to name a few.

Since its establishment in 1989 in the United States of America, the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Travel Awards has set the benchmarks in the hospitality and travel industry worldwide.

The Readers’ Travel Award 2019 winners will be featured in Condé Nast Traveller India’s December 2019 — January 2020 issue.

For more news about Seychelles, please click here.