Record 2.15 million people visited Auschwitz Memorial Museum in 2019

Record number of visitors came to Auschwitz Memorial Museum in 2019. According to Museum officials, 2.152 million people visited the historic site by the end of November, 2019.

It was also the record from whole year 2018. Auschwitz Memorial Museum officials say that the overall statistics of 2019 can reach as high a number as 2,3 million visitors. About 81% of visitors were guided by one of 344 museum guides. They offer the tours in 21 languages.

The Museum also announced that from January 2, 2020, the new rules of conduct and reservation will go in effect. One of them is that every visitor, individual or in group, will have to acquire the Entrance Card with their name on it.