The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center names General Manager and Director of Sales

The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center has announced the appointments of Daniel Rhodes as General Manager and Marc Becker as Director of Sales & Marketing. With a unique, 1940s-inspired theme and WWII artifacts incorporated throughout the property, The National WWII Museum’s Hotel will officially open its doors this December in New Orleans’ flourishing Arts and Warehouse District.

“Daniel and Marc bring extensive industry experience to The Higgins Hotel,” said James Williams, The National WWII Museum’s Vice President of Sales. “With their passion for hospitality, we could not be more excited to have them lead the launch of this highly-anticipated property, which will help support the Museum’s educational mission.”



Daniel Rhodes, General Manager, The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center

As General Manager, Daniel Rhodes will oversee and lead all operations and management of the property. With more than 10 years of hospitality experience, Rhodes previously served as the Vice President of operations for Commercial Properties Realty Trust, overseeing the company’s $350 million in real estate assets. Prior to that, he was General Manager of Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center and was awarded “General Manager of the Year” by Prism Hotels and Resorts. His versatility has allowed him to build successful teams that focus on providing exceptional service, maximizing hotel profitability and engaging employees.



Marc Becker, Director of Sales & Marketing, The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center

As Director of Sales & Marketing, Marc Becker will supervise overall sales efforts for the Hotel. After earning a Master of Professional Studies in International Hotel Administration, Becker worked with Novotel and Club Med in Italy and France, and then with Gleneagles Resort in Scotland. An offer with Hilton at the Drake Hotel in Chicago brought him back to the United States. Becker later moved to New Orleans after accepting a position as Associate Director of Sales at the Omni Royal Orleans, where he earned recognition as “Sales Manager of the Year” from Omni Hotels & Resorts. He is an active member and past President of Meeting Professionals International, a past Board Member for Hospitality Sales Marketing Association, and currently serves on the Marketing and Industry Affairs committees of the Louisiana Travel Association.