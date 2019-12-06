Agra tourists now have to pay extra to view iconic Taj Mahal

City officials in Agra, India today announce that domestic and foreign tourists will now have to pay extra to view the iconic Taj Mahal from a newly-built vantage point.

Developed in the back of the Mughal-era monument, new vantage point was opened just a couple of weeks ago and is offering a superb scenic view of the ivory-white marble Islamic mausoleum to visitors, who flock to Agra from all over the world.

While domestic Indian visitors will have to pay Rs.50 (about $1), foreigner tourists will have to cough up $2 in order to enjoy the view of the monument. Previously, both domestic and international visitors had to pay just 20 cents.

Agra city officials announced that the price change goes in effect today.

For the special pleasure of viewing the monument in the moonlight, both Indian and foreign tourists will have to spend around Rs.200 (around $4) and $7, respectively. However, the ticket price for entering the Taj Mahal itself remains unchanged.

The Taj Mahal is open during full moon for five days, including two days before and after the full moon.

The vantage point, built by the Agra development authority, was opened to the public on 16 November. It cost about $4,000 to build.

The Taj Mahal, which is one of the Seven Wonders of the World, has been called a “Jewel of Muslim Art in India” by UNESCO.

The structure was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan as a mausoleum for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, who died while giving birth.