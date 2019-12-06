Lufthansa Group announces 2020 summer long-haul destinations from Düsseldorf

The Lufthansa Group will continue to offer attractive long-haul destinations from Düsseldorf in the summer of 2020. The two New York airports Newark (EWR) and John-F.-Kennedy (JFK) as well as Fort Myers (RSW) and Miami (MIA) in Florida offer travelers a strong North American program. In addition, Lufthansa Group continues to connect Düsseldorf with the Caribbean destination of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

The flights are operated in cooperation with Eurowings, which uses a fleet of Airbus A330 aircraft with 283 seats. A business class product is also on board on all intercontinental routes from the NRW state capital: Passengers benefit, among other things, from a comfort seat which, at the push of a button, automatically transforms into a two-metre-long bed with a horizontal lying surface (“full flat”). Premium Economy and Economy Class are also available for bookings. The intercontinental destinations from Düsseldorf complement the growing range of flights to attractive long-haul tourist destinations with which Lufthansa, together with Eurowings, is also present at the hubs of Frankfurt and Munich. All North American flights from Düsseldorf will be offered with a Lufthansa codeshare.