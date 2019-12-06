Strong earthquake rocks Tonga, no tsunami warning issued
Strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocked Tonga today. Samoa and Wallis and Futuna were also affected. No tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake.
Preliminary Earthquake Report:
Magnitude 6.0
Date-Time • 6 Dec 2019 13:04:47 UTC
• 6 Dec 2019 01:04:47 near epicenter
Location 15.284S 175.119W
Depth 10 km
Distances • 160.1 km (99.3 mi) WNW of Hihifo, Tonga
• 395.3 km (245.1 mi) WSW of Apia, Samoa
• 485.0 km (300.7 mi) WSW of T?funa, American Samoa
• 488.3 km (302.8 mi) WSW of Pago Pago, American Samoa
• 604.3 km (374.7 mi) ENE of Labasa, Fiji
Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 8.4 km; Vertical 1.9 km
Parameters Nph = 52; Dmin = 390.5 km; Rmss = 0.81 seconds; Gp = 50°
CATEGORIES Breaking Travel NewsetnInternational Travel NewsNews articlesSamoa travel newsTonga travel newsTravel and Tourism NewsTravel Destination NewsTravel Safety & EmergenciesTravelwire NewsWorld News