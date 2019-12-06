Strong earthquake rocks Tonga, no tsunami warning issued

Strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocked Tonga today. Samoa and Wallis and Futuna were also affected. No tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake.

Preliminary Earthquake Report:

Magnitude 6.0

Date-Time • 6 Dec 2019 13:04:47 UTC

• 6 Dec 2019 01:04:47 near epicenter

Location 15.284S 175.119W

Depth 10 km

Distances • 160.1 km (99.3 mi) WNW of Hihifo, Tonga

• 395.3 km (245.1 mi) WSW of Apia, Samoa

• 485.0 km (300.7 mi) WSW of T?funa, American Samoa

• 488.3 km (302.8 mi) WSW of Pago Pago, American Samoa

• 604.3 km (374.7 mi) ENE of Labasa, Fiji

Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 8.4 km; Vertical 1.9 km

Parameters Nph = 52; Dmin = 390.5 km; Rmss = 0.81 seconds; Gp = 50°