Who is the low-cost airline of the year?

Spirit Airlines was selected for pioneering the ultra-low-cost model in North America, and more recently, turning its operations around and improving its customer relations. It is further evolving the model by leveraging new technology to drive up its non-ticket revenue, which should grow by 3% in 2020 after reaching USD56 to USD57 in 2019.

CAPA Chairman Emeritus Peter Harbison said: “Spirit Airlines has projected the ULCC model into the North America mainstream, and its growth has directly resulted in the creation of fare classes in the marketplace, resulting in passengers having more choice, at the same time as airlines improving their revenue management.”

Spirit Airlines President and Chief Executive Officer, Ted Christie said: “We are committed to providing the best value in the sky, and this award recognizes our mission to deliver an extraordinary guest experience, while keeping our costs and fares competitive.”

“Spirit continues to invest in the guest experience and set the pace as America’s fastest growing airline with our reliable on-time operation, one of the youngest, most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S., and an enhanced inflight experience with new, more comfortable seats and an updated cabin design. This award is testament to the hard work of our entire Spirit Family across the US, Caribbean and Latin America, and a milestone in Spirit’s continued evolution to deliver More Go,” he added.